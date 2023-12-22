Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPH stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

