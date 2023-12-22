Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

