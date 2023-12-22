Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
