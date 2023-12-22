TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

NYSE TNET opened at $119.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,308 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TriNet Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

