Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 4,799 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $489.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

