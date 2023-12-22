Tristram Simmonds Sells 34,511 Shares of Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Stock

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider Tristram Simmonds sold 34,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £95,250.36 ($120,463.34).

Shares of LON BMS opened at GBX 272 ($3.44) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.18. The company has a market capitalization of £79.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3,022.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Braemar Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 291 ($3.68).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Braemar’s payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

