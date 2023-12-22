Truist Financial Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $741.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $693.00 to $741.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $665.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.11 and its 200-day moving average is $561.27. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

