Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 21,000 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $698,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,278.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $833,500.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 18,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $619,920.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $776,750.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bread Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFH

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.