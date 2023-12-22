Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after buying an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,231.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 123,854 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $51.66 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

