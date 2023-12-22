United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.91.

UPS opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after buying an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

