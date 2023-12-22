Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.50. 559,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,021,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Specifically, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,342. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

