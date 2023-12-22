Urs Rohner Acquires 478 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,765.65).

GSK Price Performance

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.34) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.53. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,563.20 ($19.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.21) to GBX 1,585 ($20.05) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.87) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.92) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.81).

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.