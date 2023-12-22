Urs Rohner Acquires 478 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,765.65).
GSK Price Performance
LON GSK opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.34) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,436.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.53. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,563.20 ($19.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27.
GSK Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.