Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.