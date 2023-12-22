Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $67,166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $217.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $175.70 and a 12-month high of $219.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

