Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

