Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Varonis Systems worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 77,496 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 97,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,750. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.24.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

