Vaxcyte, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vaxcyte in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.33) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCVX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $131,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,236 shares of company stock worth $5,608,785. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

