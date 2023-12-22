Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,401 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,392,000 after buying an additional 150,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.