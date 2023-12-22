Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 92 ($1.16) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 79 ($1.00) to GBX 78 ($0.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 89 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.40 ($1.32).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 69 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 64.65 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.24 ($1.31).

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.