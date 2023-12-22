Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 4,933 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.94.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $117.61 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

