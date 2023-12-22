Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.97 and a 200 day moving average of $207.22.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

