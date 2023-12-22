Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $443.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

