Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 22,316 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $117.90. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

