Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 69,217 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

