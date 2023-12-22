Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

