Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,025 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 6.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $154.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

