Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 207,639 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after buying an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in American Airlines Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after buying an additional 1,626,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.35 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.