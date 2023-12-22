Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.13 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $578.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $469.64 and a 200-day moving average of $500.83. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.99 and a one year high of $581.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $21,363,614. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

