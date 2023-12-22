Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,627 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,683,000 after acquiring an additional 147,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 372,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 372,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,943 shares of company stock worth $28,486,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

