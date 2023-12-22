Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 54.6% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 28.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 232,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,060 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

