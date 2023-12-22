Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,481 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

