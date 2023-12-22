Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $306.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.91. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.68 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

