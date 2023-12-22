Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 4,672 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

