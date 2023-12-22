Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,009,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $192.72 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $202.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

