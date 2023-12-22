Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.