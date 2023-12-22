Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,997 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $464.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.