Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 8,584 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $310.78 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.53 and its 200 day moving average is $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.