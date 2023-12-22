Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,603 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in YETI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 5.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

YETI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

