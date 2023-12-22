Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.61.

Micron Technology stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after buying an additional 1,753,262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

