Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

12/4/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $113.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shelley B. Leibowitz sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $115,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,310.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,867 shares of company stock worth $16,963,115 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

