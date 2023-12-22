Wells Fargo & Company Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

