William Blair Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.30. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.2 %

WTW opened at $238.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.