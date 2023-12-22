Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.14, but opened at $70.50. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 156,315 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.66.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

