Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Wipro Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

