WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,535 call options.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $63.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,133.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

