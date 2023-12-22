XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) vs. Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Financial Review

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) and XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and XP Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 3.82% 36.13% 7.92% XP Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vertiv and XP Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 0 1 8 0 2.89 XP Power 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Vertiv currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Vertiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than XP Power.

This table compares Vertiv and XP Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $5.69 billion 3.25 $76.60 million $0.65 74.72 XP Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vertiv has higher revenue and earnings than XP Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of XP Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Vertiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertiv beats XP Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers AC and DC power management products, switchgear and busbar products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and digital critical infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Vertiv, Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Westerville, Ohio.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also offers engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

