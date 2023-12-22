Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.24.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.15. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

