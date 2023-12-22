Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research report issued on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $16.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.83. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $297.14 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.