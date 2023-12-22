Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,469,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 49,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $265.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

