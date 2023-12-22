Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after buying an additional 103,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after buying an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,222 shares of company stock worth $9,239,989 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

