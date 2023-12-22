Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
